One injured in Sunday trailer fire in Shawsville
One person was injured and a mobile home destroyed by fire Sunday in Montgomery County.

The fire occurred in the 400 block of Carolina Road, in Shawsville, and had engulfed much of the mobile home by the time crews from the Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, and Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad reached the scene, a news release posted on the Montgomery County Emergency Services Facebook page said.

A woman who lived in the mobile home was hospitalized for treatment for smoke inhalation, county Emergency Services Coordinator Michael Geary said Monday. He declined to identify the resident.

The mobile home was not near a fire hydrant and units from the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department brought additional water.

Firefighters worked for about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. The mobile home was a total loss, the news release said.

The news release thanked Roanoke County for assisting in the response to the fire.

 

