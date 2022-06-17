 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One more hot, sticky-stormy day for Roanoke/NRV before a refreshing weekend break

Sunrise photo

A blazing Blue Ridge sunrise followed a stormy night over southern Roanoke County on Friday morning.

 Kevin Myatt

A record-tying hot afternoon with high-end stickiness turned into a night full of lightning flashes, rumbles, gusts and downpours in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys on Thursday into early Friday morning, but a sharp turn to cooler temperatures and much lower humidity is in sight.

One more hot day with highs topping 90 for many and a fairly sticky feel -- dew points nearer 70 than the beach-like mid 70s of previous days --with scattered afternoon thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, is on tap for this Friday, followed by a cold front that will flip the switch hard to a pleasant, dry Father's Day/Juneteenth weekend.

The strong heat dome high to the west and the center of the "ring of fire" pattern that has put us on the edge of heat and storms all week will reconfigure just enough west and north to propel a strong cold front with cool, dry Canadian air behind it on Friday night, leading a weekend of highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s and lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s, about 5 to 10 degrees below mid-June norms.

That will provide a sharp contrast to recent hot days that tied and topped record temperatures.

Roanoke and Blacksburg each tied record high temperatures for the date on Thursday, as Roanoke’s high of 96 tied the reading on June 16 in 1957 and 1939, while Blacksburg’s 91 tied the previous hottest June 16 in 1952 and 1934.

Morning lows have also been record-setting, as unusually high dew points have not only made it steamy in the daytime, but have buoyed temperatures upward at night.

Roanoke only dropped to 76 on Thursday morning, warmer than the 73 recorded on June 16 in 2015 and 2010, after only falling to 75 on Wednesday, above the previous record warmest low for June 15, 72 set in 1964.

Blacksburg’s low of 68 on Wednesday morning topped the previous warmest low temperature for June 15, 66 in 1981, and Thursday morning’s 69 was higher than the previous June 16 mark of 67 set in 2004.

Roanoke records date to 1912, while Blacksburg’s go back to 1893 although with more periods of missing data.

Don't get used to the weekend refresh, the heat dome and its ring of fire will be back by next week, with a return to 90s highs and scattered thunderstorms by midweek.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

