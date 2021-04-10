One person dies, building jarred by Roanoke wreck

A man died in a car's collision with a building Saturday in Northeast Roanoke, city police reported.

After an emergency call at about 5:15 p.m., police found a car had run into a structure in the 1600 block of Wayne Street NE, a police news release said. Officers found an injured man, who was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He died there, the news release said.

The man is not being identified until his next of kin are notified, the news release said.

Preliminary investigation indicated the man was struck as the vehicle ran into the building, according to the news release.

Police found the vehicle's driver Timothy Cotton, 46, of Roanoke, near the crash site. Cotton was charged with manslaughter, the news release said.

Earlier Saturday, the city fire department said that after the crash, Roanoke's Heavy Technical Rescue Team was sent to stabilize the building.

— Mike Gangloff

