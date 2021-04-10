 Skip to main content
One person injured, building jarred by Roanoke wreck
One person injured, building jarred by Roanoke wreck

A car's collision with a building Saturday in Northeast Roanoke left one person injured and the building rattled, a city news release said.

Few details were available Saturday, but emergency crews were called at about 5:15 p.m. to the 1600 block of Wayne Street NE. They found a car had run into a structure, the news release said.

One person received what were described as serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The Roanoke fire and emergency services department's Heavy Technical Rescue Team was sent to stabilize the building, the news release said.

Department spokeswoman Kristen Perdue said additional information about the incident would be released as officials learned more.

— Mike Gangloff

