One person killed, another hospitalized after fire in northeast Roanoke

One person was killed and another hospitalized Monday night after a residential fire appeared to set off a small explosion in northeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The fire was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Larchwood Street, officials said.
First responders arrived to find heavy smoke and flames issuing from the structure. Moments later, a small explosion erupted, smashing the building’s windows.
Authorities reported one resident died at the scene and a second was taken to the hospital.
The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. Its cause remained under investigation Monday night.
No other details were immediately available.
Alicia Petska