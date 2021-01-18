 Skip to main content
One person killed, another hospitalized after fire in northeast Roanoke
One person killed, another hospitalized after fire in northeast Roanoke

011821_larchwood_fire

Authorities reported one resident died at the scene and a second was taken to the hospital after the Monday night fire.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

One person was killed and another hospitalized Monday night after a residential fire appeared to set off a small explosion in northeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Larchwood Street, officials said.

First responders arrived to find heavy smoke and flames issuing from the structure. Moments later, a small explosion erupted, smashing the building’s windows.

Authorities reported one resident died at the scene and a second was taken to the hospital.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. Its cause remained under investigation Monday night.

No other details were immediately available.

Alicia Petska

