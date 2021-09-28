One person killed, two injured in Montgomery County crash

One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday on the Montgomery County section of Virginia 8, the county sheriff's office said.
Support Local Journalism
Few details were immediately available but Lt. Mark Hollandsworth wrote in an email that a tractor-trailer struck another vehicle at the intersection of Virginia 8 and Childress Road. The tractor-trailer then went off the road and ran into a residence, Hollandsworth wrote.
He said that officers were still at the scene.
Posts on the sheriff's office and county emergency services Facebook pages said that Virginia 8 is closed and urged drivers to seek other routes. The emergency services post said that the road is expected to reopen by 8:30 p.m.
Locations
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mike Gangloff
Mike Gangloff covers crime, breaking news and courts in the New River Valley. He can be reached at mike.gangloff@roanoke.com or (540) 381-1669.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.