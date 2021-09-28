 Skip to main content
One person killed, two injured in Montgomery County crash
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday on the Montgomery County section of Virginia 8, the county sheriff's office said.

Few details were immediately available but Lt. Mark Hollandsworth wrote in an email that a tractor-trailer struck another vehicle at the intersection of Virginia 8 and Childress Road. The tractor-trailer then went off the road and ran into a residence, Hollandsworth wrote.

He said that officers were still at the scene.

Posts on the sheriff's office and county emergency services Facebook pages said that Virginia 8 is closed and urged drivers to seek other routes. The emergency services post said that the road is expected to reopen by 8:30 p.m. 

 

