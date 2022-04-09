One person sent to hospital after Roanoke residential fire

A Friday night residential fire displaced residents, the Roanoke Fire Department reported Saturday.

During the department's response to the blaze, one person was sent to the hospital for what was described as a non-fire-related complaint, according to a news release.

Crews were dispatched at 11:36 p.m. to the 2200 block of Garstland Drive NW and found smoke rising from a two-story residential building, according to the release. The fire was on the second floor and was under control 18 minutes after crews were dispatched.

The news release did not identify the person who was taken to the hospital.

Residents of the structure will be helped by the American Red Cross, the news release said. Damages from the fire were estimated at $65,000.

The cause of the fire was found to be electrical and the blaze was classified as accidental.

