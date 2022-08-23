One person seriously injured in Northwest Roanoke house fire

One person was seriously injured in a northwest Roanoke house fire Tuesday morning.
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to reports about a structure fire on the 1500 block of Andrews Road at about 7:20 a.m.
The fire was “quickly extinguished,” the post said. One person was rescued from the house and taken to a hospital.
The cause of the fire is under the investigation of the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Emma Coleman
Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today