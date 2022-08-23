 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person seriously injured in Northwest Roanoke house fire

One person was seriously injured in a northwest Roanoke house fire Tuesday morning.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to reports about a structure fire on the 1500 block of Andrews Road at about 7:20 a.m.

The fire was “quickly extinguished,” the post said. One person was rescued from the house and taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under the investigation of the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

