One resident found dead after early morning house fire in Roanoke

A devastating fire broke out overnight at a home in southeast, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Church Avenue. The home was fully engulfed, and flames were spreading to a neighboring house.

One person was found dead inside the first home, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

