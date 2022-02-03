One resident found dead after early morning house fire in Roanoke

A devastating fire broke out overnight at a home in southeast, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Church Avenue. The home was fully engulfed, and flames were spreading to a neighboring house.
One person was found dead inside the first home, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today