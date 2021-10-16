Online public hearing scheduled for Mountain Valley Pipeline's waterbody crossings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sligh said that before the in-person public hearings Sept. 27 and 28, a request for a virtual hearing got no response from DEQ.

Agency spokeswoman Ann Regn said Friday that an earlier state of emergency declared by the governor in response to the outbreak had been lifted by the time the hearings were held. That left DEQ and the State Water Control Board to follow their regular procedures outlined by state law, she said.

Although much of the pipeline is nearing completion, Mountain Valley must still obtain a water quality certification from the board, which would then be followed by final action by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Mountain Valley has identified 236 remaining water body crossings in Virginia. Of those, 144 would involve damming streams temporarily while a trench is dug along the bottom and the 42-inch diameter pipe is buried before the water flow is restored.

Opponents are urging the water board to reject a permit, saying the process will release large amounts of sediment into streams and rivers and cause other environmental problems. A decision is expected in December.