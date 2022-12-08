 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Online tutoring programs, security system upgrades in the works for Roanoke County schools

  • 0

After the upcoming holiday break, Roanoke County schools may introduce new online tutoring for students at all grade levels, as well as security communications improvements for three county schools.

Tutoring contractors have already been chosen, and final contract negotiations are expected to be finished soon with the programs beginning in mid-January, according to Ben Williams, county schools director of research and assessment.

One of the contractors, Brainfuse, was chosen to provide a program called 'High-Dosage' tutoring, designed for students whose learning progress has fallen significantly behind grade level. 

"We've been having a lot of trouble with recruiting teachers for remedial classes," Williams said. "We hope this tutoring will help fill in that gap without increasing cost."

A second contractor, Tutor.com, will provide the 'Just In Time' program for any student that needs immediate help with study questions. 

People are also reading…

"A tutor would be available 24/7," Williams said. "If you call them with a question at 2 in the morning, somebody will be there to answer."

The tutors would not provide answers to test questions, but would be able to provide guidance on questions in various subjects via video call.

Additionally, Tutor.com would offer proofreading service for student papers, with a 12-hour turnaround period, and access to Princeton Review SAT prep materials.

"I've had to pay for those Princeton Review books, and they're very expensive," Williams said. "So the fact they provide access to them is amazing for us."

The cost for Brainfuse would be $500,000 for a total of 19,000 hours of tutoring time, which can carry over into next year if it isn't used. Tutor.com comes with an annual price tag of $188,000.

Both programs would be paid for through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III), following Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's recent decree that all remaining ESSER III funds be used to address learning loss.

On another front, county schools have proposed new signal amplifiers and radios at three locations — Burlington Elementary, Herman L. Horn Elementary, and Northside High — in the coming semester, through security grants from the Virginia Department of Education.

The new amplifiers and radios would allow better communication inside the schools, according to Jeff Terry, county schools technology director.

"The signal is just fine outside these schools, but inside, as you can imagine, with all the walls and concrete and other materials, it needs a boost," Terry said.

Roanoke County schools received the largest grant amount available for security, $250,000. The grants require a 25% match, or $62,500, which the district has already pledged.

The total cost for new amplifiers and radios is estimated at $315,000, leaving $2,500 the school district still needs to account for. The new radios would include an orange emergency contact button, allowing all teachers and staff to immediately contact police dispatch in an emergency, on an encrypted frequency.

The new radio equipment requires approval by the county board of supervisors, and will likely appear as an agenda item for the county school board's regular meeting in January.

Five of the 19 students in teacher Chelsea Grant's third grade classroom are reading below grade level. When it's time to read aloud on a recent Friday, the students show vastly different levels of skill and confidence. Grant's students – "my babies" as she calls them –- spent the better part of the 2020-2021,school year learning from home. It was first grade, a crucial year for learning to read. Many are still far behind. Mounting evidence from around the country shows that students who spent more time learning remotely during the 2020-2021 school year, many of them Black and Latino, lost about half of an academic year of learning. That's twice as much as their peers who studied in person that year. Third graders are at a particularly delicate moment. This is the year when they must master reading or risk school failure. Everything after third grade will require reading comprehension to learn math, social studies and science. Students who don't read fluently by the end of third grade are more likely to struggle in the future, and even drop out, studies show. "I am grateful that all is well as it is. Right? Our students are thriving. I'm grateful to be able to say that and I think that that is because we have great teachers who, um, consider it a priority to partner with parents. Because we can't leave them out of the equation and that partnership looks different for every parent. Because every parent is doing the best that they can," said Crystal Jones, the principal of Beecher Hills Elementary School where Grant teaches. Grant's third graders may have a better chance than children in other cities to make up for that lost learning. Atlanta was one of the only districts to extend the school day as a response to the pandemic. Elementary school students attend seven hours of school, half an hour more than before the pandemic. Evidence from around the country shows that even when schools provide some of these services, such as optional after school tutoring or summer school, many parents aren't aren't using them.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert