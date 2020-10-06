Opponents seek further delay of work on Mountain Valley Pipeline

But on Tuesday, Mountain Valley told the 4th Circuit that it would hold off on any stream crossings until Oct. 17 at the earliest — on the condition that it and the Army Corps be given until Friday to respond to the motion for a stay. The court, which had earlier set a Tuesday deadline, agreed to the extension.

Since the fight against Mountain Valley began six years ago, the 4th Circuit has been perhaps the most significant force for opponents, who say the pipeline has scarred the landscape, polluted streams and rivers and endangered protected wildlife.

The court has questioned the vigilance of federal agencies charged with overseeing the $5.7 billion project, striking down two sets of permits and delaying a third.

Should a three-judge panel stay the latest stream-crossing permits, it would be a major setback for Mountain Valley, which is already two years behind schedule on a pipeline it says will deliver needed natural gas to East Coast markets.

If, on the other hand, a stay is denied, construction could begin while the court considers the legal challenge, a process that could take six to eight months. Mountain Valley says it can finish the pipeline by early next year.