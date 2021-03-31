Orlando, Kitts seek Democratic nomination in 7th; five candidates now in race

Tara Orlando and Derek Kitts are seeking the Democratic nomination in the race for the seat Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, who is not running for re-election.
There are now five candidates running, including three Republicans.
Orlando and Kitts each recently announced that they will take part in the June 8 Democratic primary.
Rush announced in early March that he won’t seek a sixth term as the 7th District representative. Three GOP contenders for his seat have since emerged.
Orlando and Kitts are hoping to represent a district that has long been a GOP stronghold. The 7th District covers parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties and all of Floyd County.
Rush has comfortably held onto the 7th District. He won about two-thirds of the vote in each of his three contested elections and twice ran without opposition.
Orlando and Kitts, however, stress they are aiming to represent voters across the spectrum and that the issues they are passionate about are important to the New River Valley in general.
“I don’t see color, I see people,” said Orlando, 61, and a Floyd County resident. “They see me as a human being who’s interested in their concerns … We have a lot more in common [than] that separates us. We just need to talk, and I’m willing to talk.”
Several of the people she’s spoken with and who have voiced support for her are conservatives, Orlando said. Issues, such as green boxes for trash being unavailable to residents of the Indian Valley community, are not partisan, she said.
Kitts, a Christiansburg resident, said he dislikes being painted with a broad brush simply because of his official party affiliation.
“Because I’m a moderate,” Kitts, 52, said. “I’m not a cookie-cutter Democrat like that … It’s more important to represent people of the area than it is to represent a party.”
For example, Kitts, who is a retired Army veteran, said he’s pro-Second Amendment and is not in agreement with some of the recent gun control measures that have been passed. He said there’s also a major difference in how Southwest Virginia and other parts of the Commonwealth view gun control.
“I believe gun laws should be sensible,” he said. “I think background checks are important, and I think training for gun owners is important.”
Both Orlando and Kitts say they believe the region and other similar rural areas have been overlooked by the state.
Orlando directed particular attention to the local farming community, which she said has been under supported and still has much untapped potential. She said she wants to grow support for value-added options for farms, or activities that go beyond just simply harvesting and selling crops. She said those initiatives create sustainability.
“Many farms are disappearing,” Orlando said. “The kids are not interested in farming, and this is a very fertile area.”
Orlando said she previously ran a farm in South Carolina for 12 years, an operation she said serviced 52 restaurants in the nearby Charlotte area.
Orlando currently runs a small business that specializes in skin care products and herbal teas. She also runs a nonprofit called Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers, which helps natives mostly from Latin America access a variety of key services such as health care, housing and work.
Orlando said other issues she is passionate about is expanding health care access in the region, particularly with helping residents pay for medical costs. She is also a staunch opponent of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline project.
This year’s race won’t be Kitts’ first run for office as he in 2016 unsuccessfully vied for the 9th Congressional District seat currently held by Republican Morgan Griffith of Salem.
Kitts spent over two decades in the Army, a career that included three combat tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He said he won two Bronze Star medals and a Purple Heart, all for action in Iraq.
Kitts’ final active duty assignment prior to retirement occurred from 2012 to 2015 when he taught Army ROTC at both Virginia Tech and Radford University. He’s currently seeking a master’s degree in public administration at Tech and runs a small Fairlawn-based printing operation called Virginia Blue Star Printing.
Kitts said one of his key issues is supporting small businesses, which he described as the backbone of communities. He said he hopes to help spur more business incubator activities in the region, especially in the creation of more Web-based businesses.
Kitts said that also means broadband needs to be expanded in Southwest Virginia. He said one thing the pandemic revealed is that many jobs can be done from home, which means workers do not necessarily need to live in major cities and metropolitan areas. He said revelation can lead to more opportunities for the region.
“Let’s show you can live in Pulaski County and still do your telecommute to Northern Virginia, or D.C. or Norfolk,” he said, adding that the internet now is much more of a utility than a luxury.
Kitts said he also believes that funding formula for public education needs to be revisited to more adequately address inequities affecting rural school districts.
Three Republicans will square off the GOP nomination in the 7th, which will be decided in an upcoming primary: Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins and business owners Marie March and Lowell Bowman.