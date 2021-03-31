Orlando, Kitts seek Democratic nomination in 7th; five candidates now in race

Several of the people she’s spoken with and who have voiced support for her are conservatives, Orlando said. Issues, such as green boxes for trash being unavailable to residents of the Indian Valley community, are not partisan, she said.

Kitts, a Christiansburg resident, said he dislikes being painted with a broad brush simply because of his official party affiliation.

“Because I’m a moderate,” Kitts, 52, said. “I’m not a cookie-cutter Democrat like that … It’s more important to represent people of the area than it is to represent a party.”

For example, Kitts, who is a retired Army veteran, said he’s pro-Second Amendment and is not in agreement with some of the recent gun control measures that have been passed. He said there’s also a major difference in how Southwest Virginia and other parts of the Commonwealth view gun control.

“I believe gun laws should be sensible,” he said. “I think background checks are important, and I think training for gun owners is important.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both Orlando and Kitts say they believe the region and other similar rural areas have been overlooked by the state.