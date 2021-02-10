Outdoor foundation grants go to park in Rocky Mount, town square in Buena Vista

A park in Rocky Mount and a town square in Buena Vista are among the 33 projects statewide to receive nearly $2 million in grants from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.

Approved Tuesday by the foundation’s board, the grants are intended to further public access to open spaces in communities that in the past have been overlooked or underserved.

“We are pleased to be able to award these grants that will advance projects in communities all across the Commonwealth, resulting in greater, safer, and more equitable access to the outdoors for thousands of Virginians,” the group’s executive director, Brett Glymph, said in an announcement.

In Rocky Mount, $100,000 was awarded for improvements to Celeste Park, a 6-acre parcel on Franklin Street.

Plans call for a picnic area along Furnace Creek, hiking trails in the nearby woods and a sidewalk connection to downtown, about a quarter-mile away. The improvements should be completed within the next year, according to assistant town manager Mark Moore.

The family of the late Keister Greer, a local attorney and noted author, donated the land to the town in honor of his youngest daughter, Celeste, who died at the age of 32 from diabetes.