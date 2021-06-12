Outdoor recreation projects in Southwest Virginia funded by federal law

A smoother ride on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a better bridge to the Roaring Run Recreation Area and improvements to the Virginia Creeper Trail are on the list of regional projects to be funded by the federal government.

Nearly $1.5 million for projects in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests is proposed under the Great American Outdoors Act in the coming fiscal year, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.

Another $32.8 million will go to repave a 24-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway from near Bedford to just south of Roanoke Mountain. A construction timeline will not be known until a contact is awarded, according to parkway spokeswoman Leesa Brandon.

Passed by Congress last year, the Great American Outdoors Act is a landmark conservation law that seeks to ease a backlog of repairs to national parks and recreation areas on public lands.

About $213 million is needed to catch up on maintenance to the Blue Ridge Parkway, the National Park Service has said.

A report released Friday by the service found that more than 14 million people visited the parkway in 2020, spending about $1.1 billion in nearby communities along the scenic highway’s 469-mile path through the mountains of Virginia and North Carolina.