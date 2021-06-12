Outdoor recreation projects in Southwest Virginia funded by federal law

A smoother ride on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a better bridge to the Roaring Run Recreation Area and improvements to the Virginia Creeper Trail are on the list of regional projects to be funded by the federal government.
Nearly $1.5 million for projects in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests is proposed under the Great American Outdoors Act in the coming fiscal year, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.
Another $32.8 million will go to repave a 24-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway from near Bedford to just south of Roanoke Mountain. A construction timeline will not be known until a contact is awarded, according to parkway spokeswoman Leesa Brandon.
Passed by Congress last year, the Great American Outdoors Act is a landmark conservation law that seeks to ease a backlog of repairs to national parks and recreation areas on public lands.
About $213 million is needed to catch up on maintenance to the Blue Ridge Parkway, the National Park Service has said.
A report released Friday by the service found that more than 14 million people visited the parkway in 2020, spending about $1.1 billion in nearby communities along the scenic highway’s 469-mile path through the mountains of Virginia and North Carolina.
“The annual visitor spending report reminds us all of the important partnership between the park and local communities along the route to provide quality visitor experiences both on and off the Parkway,” read a statement from Superintendent Tracy Swartout.
In the two national forests that span much of western Virginia, the Great American Outdoors Act will fund a new superstructure for the bridge leading to Roaring Run in Botetourt County, work on the Virginia Creeper Trail in Washington and Grayson counties, a new bridge across Comers Creek on the Appalachian Trail and repairs to the dam and recreation area at Sherando Lake.
Nationwide, the act authorizes up to $1.9 billion a year through fiscal year 2025 to reduce deferred maintenance on federal lands.
The legislation also provides $900 million annually for the Land and Water Conservation Fund — which had been shortchanged in recent years by skirmishes in Congress — to improve outdoor recreational opportunities, protect watersheds and wildlife and preserve ecosystem benefits for local communities.
“One of the best investments we can make is in stewarding the lands and waters that sustain us and the generations to come,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a June 3 statement.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, has been pushing efforts to provide financial relief to national parks for years. His original bill to reduce the backlog in maintenance spending was incorporated into the Great American Outdoors Act, which was also supported by Virginia’s other Democratic senator, Tim Kaine.
In the House, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt County, voted against the measure.