Outside Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium, another turf battle continues

“They surge through the woods to get to the stadiums,” she said in a phone interview Thursday evening. “There is also massive amounts of litter and people urinating in the woods. I’ve witnessed all of this firsthand.”

Beth Umberger, a master naturalist who helps take care of the woods, said the overflow of fans trying to get into the stadium from designated paths into the woods can permanently damage root systems, and that problem is exacerbated even when the litter is cleaned up after the games.

“Even when they clean up after themselves, they are still having to walk through the woods off of the designated paths and that can cause permanent damage to the root systems of some of the smaller species of plants in the woods,” she said.

Umberger and Paulson said the overflow into the stadium has been especially bad this year as the size of the pregame festivities has increased in size.

There is so much underage drinking and irresponsible consumption of alcohol at these events,” Paulson said. “They keep getting bigger every year. It's unsafe and it's a blight on the Blacksburg community. The town and the university just don’t seem to care at all. Someone is going to get really hurt or even worse, die”