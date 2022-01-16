Over the moon about walking

“Of all the exercises walking is the best”

– Thomas Jefferson

NEWPORT — A group of local folks is over the moon about reaching the moon – on foot. To be truthful, most haven’t actually strayed far from their homes. But if their cumulative walks were laid out in a line, it would touch the moon. Like many events these days, walking to the moon was a virtual experience.

Since the Newport Walking Club formed eight years ago, members have racked up a total of 238,855 miles – the distance from the Earth to the moon.

Some walk daily, some weekly. Some of the 67 members set their goals at the American Heart Association’s recommended 10,000 daily steps (5 miles), while others strive for a few miles a week. Some walk with dogs, some with birdwatching binoculars; some make a daily mission of carrying the newspaper to neighbors’ doors. The club, started and shepherded by Doug Martin, walks at various times and places, individually or in small groups.

“The mileage that boosted us to the moon came from someone who lost her foot and learned to walk with a prosthesis this year,” Martin said. “Susan Edwards walks a mile and a half to her mailbox and back every day. Along the way she leaves food for birds, deer and squirrels. Susan personifies our Newport walkers’ determination, motivation and fondness for nature.”

Edwards, who lost her foot and leg below the knee in a lawn mower accident, has always been active, maintaining a home on 10 acres and growing a large garden. She couldn’t imagine a life in bed.

“When Doug approached me about walking those first steps ‘on the moon’, I added that to my goals of being able to walk my Lab and to carry a 10-pound feed bucket,” Edwards said. “The community as a whole has given me the courage to try when I didn’t feel like I could make it. I am forever grateful to everyone who encouraged me along the way and cheered even my small achievements. The walkers of Newport are a special group.”

Edwards says her next goal is to help the club walk back from the moon by hiking to Cascades Falls in the Jefferson National Forest. She’s giving herself most of 2022 to work up to the challenging 4-mile trek.

The Newport Walking Club usually meets as a group only on New Year’s Day. They gather to walk the community track around the ballfield at Sinking Creek. The group stays together in spirit through Martin’s weekly reports and occasional encouraging calls.

Retirees Ron and Ann Angert moved from Newport to northern Spain several years ago, but continue to add their walking miles to the club’s log. Ron Angert hiked 500 miles of the famed Camino de Santiago trail to the shrine of Saint James in northern Spain, an adventure he shared with the group.

“The club is such a valuable way to encourage people to walk and share experiences,” Ron Angert said. “Doug’s weekly newsletter with statistics, pictures and historical vignettes keeps us eager to participate.”

Spain is a very pedestrian-friendly country, he said. In Astorga, the city where they lived first, the Angerts walked everywhere and took public transportation to explore other parts of Spain. They stroll a circuit daily and enjoy the relationships made while enjoying life at a slower pace.

“To this day, we don’t have driver’s licenses here,” Angert said. “A smile is on my face – often covered by a mask these days – as we move through life on our feet.”

The Newport group can attest that walking is a healthy choice. Martin, 80, used to run every morning. In his late 50s, he downgraded to a brisk 5-mile walk, a daily ritual he hasn’t skipped in over two decades. In fact, Martin’s habit is so ingrained that he managed to squeeze in a walk before going to the operating room for a critical aortic valve surgery. He begged his doctor for a chance to get in some steps the next day.

“My checkups have been good. My cardiologist says walking is my salvation,” Martin said.

The Newport Walking Club is full of spry retirees. Marie Martin, Doug’s sister-in-law, has been complimented by her doctor on having “the heart and lungs of a much younger person,” probably the result of logging 35 miles a week, she says. Elaine Cook used to walk 10 miles a day in her postal job; now she stays young walking for fun.

The oldest member is 103, although falls have forced her to give up daily walks. One of the youngest members started strolling with her parents when she was 3.

While most members live around Newport, the virtual club includes walkers in Montgomery County and Radford – and Spain. The group is sponsored by the Newport Ruritan Club, which has made contributions to Eastern Elementary School and Giles County’s Access to Community College Education (ACCE) program on behalf of the walkers’ achieved goals.

Inspired by Martin’s history research, members have walked past Newport historical sites, including former one-room schools in Clover Hollow, Spruce Run and Maybrook. Several walkers trekked to Angel’s Rest over the Appalachian Trail, and one intrepid hiker followed Route 700 7 miles to Mountain Lake.

The group has virtually followed the Monarch butterflies’ migration to Mexico, and visited nearly 100 Newports around the world, including those in Belgium, Wales, Australia and Canada. A sign gives mileages to about half the Newports “visited.”

Now the walkers are 1,000 miles into their walk home from the moon. Every step counts, Martin said. Everyone, regardless of where they live or how much they walk, is welcome to participate.

For more information about the group, visit http://virginiasmtnplayground.com/walkers-in-newport.