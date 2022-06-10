Overflowing animal shelters plan discounted adoption event Saturday

Local animal shelters are overflowing with animals, so two of them have organized an adoption event Saturday, June 11, with hopes of putting pets into loving homes.

Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) are hosting the adoption event from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1510 Baldwin Ave. N.E. in Roanoke

Pets will be available for adoption at discounted prices, Dayna Reynolds, Angels of Assisi community engagement director, said in an email Friday.

“Adoption fees will vary between the organizations but will be $25 or less,” Reynolds said.

Because the event is being held at RCACP, both dogs and cats will be available for adoption. Angels of Assisi will have only dogs available at the RCACP location.

Reynolds said both organizations are “overflowing with adoptable dogs and have no space to take in more animals.” RCACP houses stray animals from Botetourt and Roanoke counties, Roanoke city and the town of Vinton.

“Because of this, they are often faced with heart-wrenching decisions to make space for stray animals,” Reynolds said. “All local shelters and rescues are at capacity, so the RCACP hopes they can avoid these heart-wrenching decisions by finding these dogs loving homes.”

Angels of Assisi is a no-kill facility, but Reynolds said freeing up kennel space allows the shelter to take in animals directly from RCACP.

“Any adoptions will help save lives,” Reynolds said.

A new Angels of Assisi facility is under construction at the intersection of Franklin Road and Elm Avenue in southwest Roanoke.

“Our new Community Pet Hospital and Adoption Center is under construction and will allow us to house more animals,” Reynolds said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.