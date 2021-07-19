 Skip to main content
Overnight crash kills 1 in Bedford County
A crash just after midnight Monday in Bedford County killed one person, according to the Virginia State Police.

The collision between two vehicles happened just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Virginia 24 and Thornbird Place near Huddleston, officials said.

Additional details, including the name of the person killed, weren't immediately available early Monday afternoon. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, state police said.

