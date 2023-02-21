A popular Pearisburg restaurant was destroyed by a fire that began before midnight Monday and blazed into Tuesday morning.

At 11:48 p.m. Monday, the Giles County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call reporting a structure fire at the Friends and Family Restaurant at 100 Woodland Drive, the town of Pearisburg said in a news release. Pearisburg and Pembroke fire departments responded immediately.

By 11:50 p.m., a Pearisburg police officer and a Giles County sheriff's deputy had arrived on scene "and confirmed heavy smoke and fire was coming from the rear of the restaurant."

At 11:53 p.m., Pearisburg firefighters arrived and saw flames "coming out of the roof of the structure," the release continued.

Crews "attempted an aggressive interior attack," but they "quickly recognized unsafe conditions and an impending roof collapse," the release said.

The restaurant was evacuated, and crews "took a defensive posture" and called in a ladder truck from the Celanese Emergency Response Team.

No one was injured in the incident. The restaurant had closed hours before the 11:48 p.m. 911 call, so nobody was inside when the fire began.

The restaurant's owners expressed their thanks to their patrons on Facebook.

"The building is destroyed but everybody is safe," the Friends and Family Restaurant said in a post at 2 a.m. Tuesday. "Please keep our family, our employees and our loyal customers in your thoughts and prayers."

Amanda Davis, a Pearisburg town council member, said on Facebook that the fire is "absolutely a tragedy" for the community.

"Friends and Family has been an established business here for a wonderfully long time," Davis wrote. "Food was always great and staff were wonderful. Treated us like family."

Another council member, Gary L. Fields Sr., said the "town lost a favorite gathering place."

"As the name implies, 'Friends and Family' of most anyone gathered here for great home cooking and socializing," Fields said on Facebook. "Let’s hope that if it is their desire that they can rebuild and come back stronger and better than before."

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.