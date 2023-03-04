Despite sunny blue skies over Roanoke Saturday, storms the evening before left some local residents without power.

Appalachian Power Co. reported 41,000 outages Saturday afternoon, most of them occurring in West Virginia.

"Outage numbers in Virginia continue to be affected by windy conditions, particularly in the Roanoke area," Appalachian Power said in a situation update.

Appalachian Power reported about 5,000 outages in Virginia, roughly 1,300 of them in and around Roanoke. The company said it expects to restore power to most Virginia customers by 11 p.m. Saturday, the exceptions being areas in and around Glade Spring and Gate City in Southwest Virginia, where power should return by 11 p.m. Sunday.

The company's situation update stated that windy conditions may delay power restoration in some areas.

"High winds can slow restoration by delaying the ability to use bucket trucks to repair damaged facilities," the update said.

Appalachian Power encouraged anyone who finds a downed wire to stay away and immediately call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237.