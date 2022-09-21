Overnight Roanoke apartment complex fire kills one, hospitalizes five

The apartments on Stratford Park Drive are a part of a neighborhood called Stratford Village. According to the city’s geographic information system, the land is owned by Lee-Hy Manor Associates.

At about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Stratford Village voicemail said that residents were being allowed to enter their apartments to retrieve necessities.

“At this time, we have been given the okay to allow tenants back into their units to obtain the necessities and the necessities only. Unfortunately, the apartments are currently not livable at this time. We do advise that you follow the Red Cross’s advice in regards to housing and placement until we are able to update you all with further information.”

Patrick Skeen lives across the street from the Stratford Village apartments in another apartment community called Brandon Point. He and his friend Jeff Sheets, who filmed the city’s response to the fire, observed emergency vehicles in the area for hours.

“Rescue kept coming for about an hour,” Skeen said in a message Wednesday afternoon. “More and more vehicles.”

Skeen said the buildings in the area are old, and the Brandon Point apartments have a no smoking policy with outside designated smoking areas. The resident said many of the people living in Stratford Village apartments are “challenged.”

“Police are there every day,” Skeen said. “Some [residents] are mentally challenged and placed there by medical services. From what I saw last night, many are with walkers and elderly or infirmed.”

In March 2021, a complaint was filed about the four apartment buildings on Stratford Park Drive.

According to the city’s code enforcement reporting system, a Virginia Maintenance Code inspection found that all the buildings had “deteriorated siding, window casing trim and boards not properly nailed or secured.”

The inspection also said the buildings all had “older light fixtures that are detached or in poor condition."

Some new lights were installed, but only after a new installation permit was acquired.

A third “major issue” identified in the inspection report called for fixes to stairwells that would require a building permit.

“Previous repairs and modifications were done that have made the stairwells in all four buildings non-compliant with building code,” the report said.

The tread width on the repaired stairs varied from 8 inches to 11.5 inches, but code required treads to all be more than 9 inches in width.

“This constitutes a fall hazard,” the report said. “The original concrete poured stairs that still remain are now 40 years old and many are in disrepair.”

The report indicates that all repairs were made, and the four apartment buildings were in compliance with the code in June 2021.

An attempt to contact Stratford Village management Wednesday morning for comment was unsuccessful.