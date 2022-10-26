 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Overnight single-car crash kills I-81 driver in Botetourt County

  • 0

A Massachusetts man died early Wednesday when his sedan ran off Interstate 81 in Botetourt County and struck a concrete barrier, Virginia State Police said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the interstate's southbound lanes about 2 miles north of exit 156 to Brughs Mill Road.

Richard J. Banville, 52, of Franklin, Massachusetts, was the driver of the 1992 Nissan Sentra that crashed. He was wearing his seat belt and died at the scene, state police said.

No other vheicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Youngkin's school proposals decried at meeting

Youngkin's school proposals decried at meeting

Speakers at a Montgomery County School Board meeting asked that the district push back against the governor's stances on education, including his recently proposed policies for transgender students.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ash Carter, Former Defense Secretary, Dead at 68

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert