Overnight single-car crash kills I-81 driver in Botetourt County

A Massachusetts man died early Wednesday when his sedan ran off Interstate 81 in Botetourt County and struck a concrete barrier, Virginia State Police said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the interstate's southbound lanes about 2 miles north of exit 156 to Brughs Mill Road.

Richard J. Banville, 52, of Franklin, Massachusetts, was the driver of the 1992 Nissan Sentra that crashed. He was wearing his seat belt and died at the scene, state police said.

No other vheicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.