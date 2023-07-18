A barge carrying several wood pilings and lumber overturned on Smith Mountain Lake on Monday.

Crews are currently working to collect the debris from the construction barge that overturned in the Blackwater River section of the lake near channel marker B37. Ray Talley, assistant chief for the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department, said large wakes were said to have caused debris to dump into the water around 3 p.m. Monday.

Neil Harrington, also with the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department, said a larger barge was towing a smaller “dumpster barge” filled with debris. The smaller barge overturned and dumped the debris into the lake. The wake caused the larger barge to also dump materials and equipment into the lake.

“It tipped enough to cause their equipment to come loose,” Talley said.

In addition to large wood pilings, decking, siding and planking were dumped into the lake. Some larger pieces of equipment including the smaller barge sank to the bottom of the lake.

“The barge that went down was carrying a lot of material,” Talley said.

There were three people on the barge when the incident occurred, according to Harrington. None were injured.

Harrington said the debris extended downstream out to channel marker B44 as members of the barge’s construction company worked to clear to clear the debris. Appalachian Power Co. moved one of its debris collection barges to the area to help with the cleanup.

Talley said boaters traveling in the area should be cautious as crews work to collect the remaining debris in the water.