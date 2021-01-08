Overturned tanker trunk closes section of Jae Valley Road

A section of Jae Valley Road (Virginia 116) in Roanoke County closed early Friday morning after a tanker truck overturned in a single-vehicle wreck, according to the county.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has blocked the roadway from Sterling Road to Coopers Cove Road, and it is unclear when it will reopen, according to county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue said the road will "likely be closed for much of the day."

Roanoke County police were dispatched to the wreck shortly before 6:30 a.m., Whittaker said. Officers arrived to find a tanker truck on its side.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reported that a small amount of diesel and oil leaked from the engine but has been contained. No contamination occurred to the area, according to Whittaker. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is also on scene to contain potential leaks.

The tanker was carrying trimethylolpropane, "a hot material used in making lubricants and resins," according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. That liquid has not leaked from the tanker, but it must be removed so the tanker can be turned upright, the department said.