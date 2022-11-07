Ownership takeover of Montgomery Co. mobile home park raises issues

CHRISTIANSBURG — Roy McGlothlin said he’s always been current on rent in the time he’s lived at the Massie’s Mobile Home Park located in Montgomery County on Peppers Ferry Road between the town and the Radford arsenal.

But following a recent change of ownership at the sizable park, he's been told he still owes at least hundreds of dollars in rent.​

McGlothlin is one of many residents at Massie’s that have over the past several weeks say they are confused over the issuance of numerous notices regarding their statuses, including some of the claims made in the forms. Now, many of them are voicing doubt about their future at the park and even fear evictions soon.

“We’re all going to be homeless,” said Siera Brammer, another park resident.

Several residents interviewed by The Roanoke Times lamented long-standing maintenance issues that have yet to be resolved by management, but each said their concerns with the park began worsening a few months ago following the sale of the property to a firm with ties to a hedge fund that has gained notoriety in recent years over its purchase — and attempted purchases — of a number of newspapers across the country.

Massie’s is just one of a number of parks in the country that has been taken over by Homes of America, the firm that shares an address with the company Alden Global Capital. News outlets in states such as North Dakota and Florida reported concerns among residents of rent hikes and evictions.

Mike Bullard, a spokesman for nonprofit ROC USA, said the parks have proven to be very lucrative investment properties.

“Certainly, there has been an upward trend in the last five to 10 years in the purchasing of manufactured home communities all across the country,” said Bullard, whose organization is known for helping local communities buy their mobile home parks. “What we hear from homeowners is that they think local ownership and control is best.”

That local ownership has shown to help control rents, Bullard said. The organization has seen that local ownership has frequently led to less than 1% increases in rent, he said. On the other hand, properties owned by an outside commercial entity or investor often sees rents go up by 4% to 6% a year, he said.

The change in ownership

In August, long-time park owner Billy Massie sold it to Massie MHP LLC for $10 million, according to Montgomery County property records. The entire property, both land and buildings, is valued at approximately $2.6 million for tax purposes, county records show.

Massie, however, told tenants in a notice sent out in April that he had received an offer from a third party to buy the property for $16.8 million, a deal he said he intended to accept.

The park’s ownership profile provided online by the county shows another firm, Homes of America LLC, which also has taken over other parks across the country via other limited liability companies.

The county’s ownership information lists an address in Englewood, New Jersey, for Massie MHP and Homes of America. The same address is listed for firm Smith Management LLC, according to information found via the New York Department of State’s Division of Corporations.

Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund that has received much attention and scrutiny in recent years over its buyouts — and gutting — of newspapers, is described as a division of Smith Management LLC in a 2008 form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, Tom Del Bosco is named in the ownership section of Montgomery County’s property records file on Massie’s. Del Bosco was shown to be an executive at Smith Management on LinkedIn, but that profile had disappeared as of Friday.

Del Bosco was listed as an executive officer at Alden in another form filed with the SEC years ago.

A Roanoke-based attorney who represents Massie’s new owners couldn’t be reached for comment on the situation at the park.

Rachel Muse, who heads Massie’s management and who several tenants specifically took issue with, was unavailable for comment. A staff person who answered the phone Friday said management is making no comment on the matter.

Attorneys with Southwest Virginia Legal Aid in Christiansburg said this week that it doesn’t appear the park’s new owners are planning any changes with Massie’s park use any time soon.

Legal Aid regularly represents low-income tenants, including ones who receive assistance through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The organization was at a Massie’s tenant meeting Saturday to give an overview of tenant rights.

Residents wonder what is happening

McGlothlin, the mobile home park resident and a former construction worker who’s currently on disability, said he was confused when in late September he found a notice attached to his porch claiming an account delinquency of $743.49. The notice informed the tenants that they would be required to vacate the property within 30 days for the “incurable lease violation.”

Some short time later, McGlothlin said he paid $750 to cover the rent for October. He said the rent on the trailer he shares with his partner Annetta Wilkins is actually $700, and the additional $50 was for utilities. He said the utilities, which had been billed separately by the previous management, usually cost them about $50 a month.

But ever since they learned about the formal change of ownership at Massie’s in August, the couple have been provided with little to no clarity on their monthly utility costs, McGlothlin said during a recent interview. The amount intended for utilities in the October rent payment was really just based off of “guess work,” he said.

The couple then received another notice on Oct. 18, this time claiming a delinquency of $713.49 for the period of Aug. 1 to that day.

“I thought we was paid up,” McGlothlin said.

McGlothlin said the purchase price for the park has led him to suspect the owners are planning something different in the future, which has left him unsettled.

Regarding his own billing problems, McGlothlin said he tried to address the questionable amounts with park management but was rudely rebuffed. He said he then realized he would have to settle the matter in court.

McGlothlin said the issue over the claimed delinquency is just one of several problems he and Wilkins have experienced with the new management.

“We don’t have the money to just pick up and move out,” McGlothlin said.

Brammer is a HUD recipient and another resident who has run into issues with her exact amount owed.

“I’m on HUD. I receive a housing voucher for each month,” she said.

Brammer, whose lease ends on Dec. 31, said the first notice in September demanded just over $1,100. She said she was current on her payments until August, when it was no longer clear to who or where rent should be paid. She said she was responsible for just under $300 of the $1,100, while HUD covers the rest.

Brammer recalled going to the main office in October in hopes of working out her outstanding bills. She then learned the amount she was said to owe had jumped to nearly $1,900.

Brammer said she pointed out she was doing that before Oct. 15 because that’s when she was told by HUD that its share of the rent had been processed. She, however, said management didn’t seem to have worked out that detail and still claims roughly $1,900 from her. On Oct. 17, the day before the second notice to quit went out, she said she learned she would face eviction even if she paid her portion of rent.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride. Mr. Massie wouldn’t have let this happen,” said Brammer, who’s looking forward to the end of her lease. “I’m getting out of here. I’m not dealing with this anymore.”

Brammer, a mother of two with another child on the way, acknowledges she was probably less responsible earlier on in her life. But she said she has a family to take care of now.

“There was a part of my life where I didn’t pay my rent and didn’t care, but I’m not that person anymore,” said Brammer, who hopes to land a job with an insurance agency soon.

The case at Massie’s has gained greater public attention over the past few weeks due to the efforts of Sarah Rupp, an aide at nearby Belview Elementary School. Rupp organized the Saturday meeting and has spent time canvassing the park to tell tenants about the event.

Last month, Rupp wrote and circulated a piece on thevirginiaworker.com titled “Wall Street Becomes New Slumlord in Southwest Virginia.”

The article goes into some depth about the case at Massie’s, the impact it could have on the children who live at the park and attend Belview Elementary and Alden’s recent dealings and history.

Rupp spoke about the park being among the few places its residents can afford to live locally in light of sharp increases in rent and the overall cost of housing in the Christiansburg area. She also shed light on the multitude of unaddressed maintenance issues.

Some of the points that have particularly gained Rupp’s attention are the effects of the ordeal on children and the eviction fears. Some of the children have special needs, she said.

“And what is going to happen to all the kids who get evicted?” Rupp wrote. “Finance capitalism is killing life in America. Mass evictions are traumatizing children and further impoverishing working class families. Without guaranteed home ownership and nationalized banking, wealthy executives like Tom Del Bosco will continue playing Monopoly with our lives. They will gut us for our money and throw our kids and our dogs out into the streets.”

Legal Aid’s attorneys said Thursday that they had seen about 20 Massie’s tenants by that time. The organization said it has spotted discrepancies with the notices to quit it has seen.

The forms cite 2018 laws that are no longer in effect, said Kristi Murray, a staff attorney with the organization. The code sections referenced in the September notices were repealed and replaced due to an overhaul of landlord-tenant law in 2019, she said.

Then, several amounts claimed were not the correct ones owed by the tenant who was served, Murray said. There are indeed some tenants who are simply behind, but the organization noticed amounts specifically owed by HUD and not the tenants themselves, she said.

Legal Aid is working with Massie’s Roanoke attorney, Bryan Grimes Creasy, to try to reconcile some of the accounts and hopes to resolve the situation some time in the future.

Murray said it’s likely the cases they’ve looked at have given them a somewhat accurate picture of the kinds of notices that have been served elsewhere at Massie’s.

“But I do fear they [Massie’s] perhaps started taking action … before they could have the benefit of a local attorney,” she said.

Evictions and the law

Many residents have received what's known as a "notice to quit" — or pay or quit letter.

Those are submitted when a tenant hasn’t been paying their rent or utilities, said Chris Tuck, a Blacksburg-based attorney involved in property management and who has represented landlords in court before. While it’s part of the greater process of a possible eviction, the notice itself is not an eviction, he said.

A landlord deciding simply not to renew a lease due perhaps to a change of plans or functions for the property is an entirely different matter not governed by a notice to quit, Tuck said.

An eviction itself must clear several steps, including the issuance of the pay or quit notice, before it’s actually served, Tuck said. The landlord must file an unlawful detainer suit, then wait for a judge to determine if the tenant is in fact behind on rent, he said. If it’s found the tenant is behind on rent, they can be evicted and the judge gives them 10 days to leave the property, he said.

If the tenant still refuses to leave, the landlord can obtain a writ of eviction after the 10 days, which will then prompt the sheriff’s office to put the resident on notice that they’ll arrive in 72 hours, Tuck said.

Landlords then can take one of two options, Tuck said. They can change the locks on the door while giving the tenant the opportunity to move out their belongings. Or move the resident’s belongings to a nearby public easement under the watch of law enforcement.

At the quickest, it can probably take about 45 days to actually get evicted, but the more usual time frame is 60 to 70 days, Tuck said.

“You can’t snap your fingers and you get evicted,” said Tuck, who is a former member of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and represented the district that includes Massie’s.

What does the future hold?

Mobile home park resident Emory Booker, a Vietnam War veteran who’s battling lung cancer, said he’s still waiting for several issues to be fixed at his home. He and some of his family members talked about a floor that’s been rotting away, black mold on the ceiling and the heat not working.

Booker, who lost his wife during the summer, said he learned a few weeks ago that he owed $3,000 in backpay, an amount he, his daughter Leslie Richards and her husband Travis Richards each said they’re not even sure is accurate.

“Money is the root of all evil,” Leslie Richards said. “They do not care that you’re human.”