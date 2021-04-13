Pair of fires damage home, restaurant in Moneta area

A pair of fires Monday afternoon destroyed a home and shut down a restaurant in the Moneta area, according to Bedford County Fire & Rescue.

The first blaze was reported about 2:45 p.m. in the 100 block of September Lane. First responders were advised that there had been an explosion and that a shed near a home had caught fire.

People were home at the time but escaped without injury, according to the fire marshal. One firefighter was treated at a hospital for heat-related dehydration but was released that night and expected to recover.

The home, which caught fire, has been declared a total loss, officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting four adults and four children who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

That same day, a kitchen fire was reported at Tootsy's Diner in the 8000 block of Moneta Road, officials said.

Workers reported that a propane-powered deep fryer was ablaze at about 4 p.m. The restaurant was already closed for the day, and all workers made it outside safely.

Crews were able to disconnect the gas and extinguish the fire. The fire marshal estimated that about $25,000 in property damage was done.