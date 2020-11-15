Pandemic brings challenges to foster parent recruitment

She said Intercept has continued to approve new foster families during the pandemic, but the drop can be tied to fear and instability. When stimulus checks went out in March, the number of inquiries went up. When the extra federal unemployment payments stopped, the inquiries dropped.

Even so, Intercept has been able to approve 11 foster families in Rockbridge County since last November, when it launched a program called Foster Rockbridge to increase the number of families in the area by partnering with local churches. At the time, the community only had six families even though the local social services department had taken in more than 40 foster kids.

With more classes in the works, Intercept has nearly tripled the number of foster parents in the community.

One of those parents is Michael Saunders, pastor of Lexington Baptist Church. He and the pastors of three other local churches are working with Intercept to jumpstart the Foster Rockbridge program again. It received a great response earlier this year, but things shut down once the pandemic started.

“People are trying to figure out what they’re doing in their own life, let alone helping other people,” Saunders said. “We can’t do what we’d like to do, but we’re doing the best we can to remind them of the need and keep the drums rolling.”

