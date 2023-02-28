At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 500 cars would drive through Carilion Clinic's drive-thru test center in Roanoke County daily.

Now, with the increased availability of at-home tests, and highly accurate PCR tests readily available at clinics and urgent care facilities, Carilion announced Tuesday the closure of its drive-thru locations in Cave Spring and Christiansburg.

Kim E. Roe, the vice president of family and community medicine at Carilion, said that Tuesday's closing follows several weeks with little use of the testing facility near the U.S. Post Office on Electric Road.

“These last few weeks, we’ve probably seen about 25 to 30 people a day,” Roe said.

The staffing required for the facility has decreased dramatically as well, from the 20-person team necessary to run the facility at the pandemic’s height, to a four-to-five person “skeleton crew,” as Matt Lowery, the senior director for the testing team, characterized it.

Lindsey Dobbins, the practice manager for the testing center, has been overseeing operations for much of the pandemic. She was one of the few left staffing it at its final day of operation and will be returning to work managing urgent care facilities following the closure.

“It was a challenging environment to deliver care,” Dobbins said. “Our team served our community through extreme heat and cold while in full PPE.”

The elements were a major challenge for the drive through center, which was built within the same month that the first COVID-19 infections were reported in Roanoke. Large overhead heaters were later installed to help staffers keep warm in winter. Those heaters will now be removed as the building is repurposed.

Plans for the building are not yet known, but in the immediate future it will be used as temporary offices for some of the physicians on Carilion Clinic’s cardiovascular health teams

When the facility was built, the process of testing was much more complex than it is today, according to Dr. Andrew W. Baffoe-Bonnie, medical director of infection prevention and control at Carilion Clinic.

“At that time, if one needed to test a patient you suspected had COVID, you would have to call the CDC, get a sample, answer a few questions, send the sample over, and in several days, get the results.” Baffoe-Bonnie said.

The facility expanded to providing on-site monoclonal antibody transfusions to at risk patients during the height of the pandemic, a practice that was later abandoned as the COVID-19 virus evolved, and new variants made the treatment less effective.

Today, with more rapid tests readily available, and immunity levels increasing, Carilion officials believe the need for drive-thru testing has passed.

“This is part of the natural evolution in treatment for the disease,” Baffoe-Bonnie said.

Infection rates in both Roanoke and the New River Valley have also been on the decline, steadily decreasing since the recent holiday spike.

In Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Salem, there have been 21 reported COVID-19 related deaths and 3,992 infections in the last 13 weeks, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. In total, there have been 829 deaths and 61,552 cases of COVID-19 in the area.

In Montgomery County and Radford, there have been seven reported deaths and 1,821 infections in the last 13 weeks. Since the beginning of the pandemic, that same area has seen 235 deaths and 28,028 infections reported.

According to the most recent data from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Regional Health Districts, infection rates have remained stable since declining following the holidays, and no deaths have been reported for the last two weeks.

Carilion Clinic will continue to provide testing through its hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities. Additionally, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, the regional branch of the Virginia Department of Health, offers weekly vaccinations at their clinic locations and at events.

A tracker for free COVID-19 testing is available on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.