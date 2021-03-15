Pandemic makes already nerve-wracking match process even more challenging for medical students

March always brings a touch of madness for fourth-year medical school students as they wait to hear if a residency program they seek to join also wants them.
There’s always the chance, though it has yet to happen at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, that a graduating student comes up empty.
On Monday, fourth years across the country will learn whether they matched with a program. If so, the students will need to wait until Friday to find out if it’s their top or bottom choice, or somewhere in between.
“I’m very nervous, not because our students didn’t get enough interviews and not because I’m worried about this class in particular. It’s just that things are so different this year,” Dr. Aubrey Knight, senior dean of students, said. “I’m not sure the programs were able in this virtual world to see students as well. While I realize I’m biased, I believe the more you get to know a VTC student, the better that student is going to look.”
And that’s where this year differs. No one met anyone in person.
The national match program was built around people and places and offers the opportunity for new doctors to get a feel for where they’d like to finish their training, and it gives those who run residency programs the opportunity to select the best fit in filling their first-year residency spots.
In ordinary years, fourth-year students would scramble to grab one of a limited number of invitations at residency programs they think they might like. They’d hastily reserve flights and hotel rooms, drop into cities, have dinners with residents to quiz them on what the program is really like, interview with program directors, tour hospitals, campuses and cities, and then board the next flight for a dozen or so more rounds.
But travel wasn’t a possibility, nor were hospital visits. And hospitals this winter were dealing with surges in COVID patients.
As with much else in life, the match program moved to the virtual world, with Zoom cocktail parties, interview rooms, videos of hospitals, campuses and cities, and, for some, samplings of the finer things places had to offer sent to promising interviewees.
“I spent a lot of medical school looking forward to this fourth year, being able to travel, explore new places and interview,” Ayesha Kar said. “Initially when they made everything virtual, I was really upset. I felt like something was taken away from me. But ultimately, hindsight being 20/20, I’m really glad that it went the way that it did.”
The students were in their third year when the pandemic hit. Kar had already done a rotation in OB-GYN and knew that’s where she wants to specialize. But the chance to do rotations outside of Roanoke had stopped, as hospitals went into lockdown. All nonessential surgeries and services were halted.
“I think most of us are, myself included, fairly disappointed by it,” said Varun Kavuru. “One of the valuable things before the application season is being able to travel and do some rotations at other hospitals and kind of get a feel for is this a place I would like to apply and interview at, and to be able to build some credibility outside of just one hospital.”
Kavuru, who went to Hidden Valley High School, interviewed virtually at 13 internal medicine programs and four that combined internal medicine and psychiatry. His parents are psychiatrists.
“I applied very broadly all over the country, mainly because I was just kind of curious to see where I could find this fit for myself for training,” he said. He interviewed with programs in Texas, California, states in the Midwest and in Virginia.
“At the top of my list are kind of a mix and match of all of the states. So it’s going to be a real surprise to me where I end up,” he said.
And it might be to a place he’s never been.
“A lot of places tried their best to do tours of the hospital and the local area by taking videos and posting them online. So I reviewed all of those materials, obviously for the different places, and also did my own research, kind of looking at them online. Google Maps will pretty much nowadays let you put yourself on any street and just look around. So that’s pretty cool.”
Kar used Google Maps, too, but she could go one better. Her fiancé in Chicago is an urban planner.
“He was a really good resource to ask about where to live, cost of living, what the neighborhoods are like, whether it would be a good fit for us in general,” she said. “It was good to have a resource like that because a lot of the cities I either went to them when I was a baby or a child, and I don’t remember them anymore, or I’ve never been to them, point-blank, period.”
For Giovanni Malaty, who is planning to train in neurology, not being able to visit in person was difficult.
“I’m a gut-feeling kind of person. I like to see a place and get a feel for it and just have that kind of instinctual feeling of whether I like it or not,” Malaty said.
So like Kavuru and Kar, he watched all the videos that were produced by the programs of their hospitals, campuses and cities, and then he thought about his hobbies.
“I was thinking about, if I had some time off, which is admittedly rare in residency, where I would spend that time. I like to golf. I like to fish. So it’s more about being able to exercise,” he said. “Another big thing, I’m a big sunshine person. I really benefit from when it’s sunny. I looked at a couple of lists of days of sunshine.”
The size of the town didn’t matter so much. But the people, the food, music and arts scene did, he said.
Kar said some of the programs sent care packages so they could literally get a taste of the city.
“I got one that was a specific type of chili season that they use in Cincinnati and a chocolate bar from one of the really famous chocolates,” she said. Yes, food does help to sway her.
Malaty said the programs tried to keep to the formats that they’ve used in the past by having the students meet informally with their residents for a Zoom dinner to learn about the culture.
“Oftentimes, programs would send a DoorDash gift card, so you could actually order food and have food with the residents. So those are always fun,” he said. “I think the residents want to have people that understand their culture.”
He felt as though it wasn’t hard to pick up on what his potential coworkers were like. And he found that all of the programs made it clear that they were available to answer questions afterward.
There was an acknowledgment by all that things can be a bit awkward with Zoom etiquette, technical glitches and the occasional dog barking in the background.
The students thought they were still able to present themselves.
“I think being virtual helped take out the nerves a little bit for me, because you’re not right in front of that person, and they’re not directly looking at you. I was able to wear sweatpants and be comfortable in my home, and not have to get lost on the day of the interview,” Kar said. “But I do think I missed out on getting to know programs better.”
She thought she would have gotten a better sense of the educational environment in person and would have seen how everyone interacted with one another.
She and her classmates took Knight’s advice and kept detailed notes so that when they sat down to rank the programs they could keep everything straight.
Their choices were submitted earlier this month to the National Residency Match Program. The programs ranked students as well. The lists are then fed into a computer system that searches for the highest match.
Students find out Monday if they matched. If not, Knight will work with them during the next few days through the supplemental rounds to match with a program that has an unfilled spot.
The national residency program added a fourth supplemental round this year because no one is sure what to expect, Knight said.
“There’s a sense there may be more unfilled programs and potentially more unmatched students this year than in a normal year,” he said.
On Friday at noon, students across the country will learn together where each will spend the next years of training.
“There’s always that worry in the back of your head, no matter all the good vibes that you got and how supportive everybody is,” Kar said. “I’ve definitely been having nightmares where I wake up, and I’m like oh, my God, I didn’t match, and then I’m wait, it’s fine. I think that’s a common sentiment among fourth years.”