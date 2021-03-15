Pandemic makes already nerve-wracking match process even more challenging for medical students

Kar said some of the programs sent care packages so they could literally get a taste of the city.

“I got one that was a specific type of chili season that they use in Cincinnati and a chocolate bar from one of the really famous chocolates,” she said. Yes, food does help to sway her.

Malaty said the programs tried to keep to the formats that they’ve used in the past by having the students meet informally with their residents for a Zoom dinner to learn about the culture.

“Oftentimes, programs would send a DoorDash gift card, so you could actually order food and have food with the residents. So those are always fun,” he said. “I think the residents want to have people that understand their culture.”

He felt as though it wasn’t hard to pick up on what his potential coworkers were like. And he found that all of the programs made it clear that they were available to answer questions afterward.

There was an acknowledgment by all that things can be a bit awkward with Zoom etiquette, technical glitches and the occasional dog barking in the background.

The students thought they were still able to present themselves.