Pandemic positives: Here are some of the pandemic-era innovations that we'd like to see stick around

Pros: Chief Clinical Officer Tamara Starnes said telehealth counseling options resulted in better long-term engagement with clients, which she expects is related to the removal of barriers, whether that be finding childcare or transportation. “They just seem to stick with their appointments better when they’ve been offered that choice,” she said.

Cons: But telehealth doesn’t work for everyone. Starnes said a lack of internet access, or unreliable service, can pose problems for some clients, particularly those in more rural areas. It might also be difficult to find a space at home to have a private, therapeutic conversation.

Going forward: Blue Ridge wants to continue offering clients choices about how they receive services. “We’ve been very happy about the telehealth flexibilities that have been allowed during the pandemic, and we do hope and believe that those will continue to go forward, particularly around counseling sessions and how those work,” Starnes said.

Expanded outdoor dining

Pandemic innovation: Restaurants added more outdoor seating in response to indoor capacity restrictions, with some setting up tables in parking lots and closed streets.