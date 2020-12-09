Panel again hears environmental concerns about Mountain Valley Pipeline

On a Saturday in November, a single-engine airplane followed the 303-mile route of the Mountain Valley Pipeline as it wound through the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia.

Aerial photographs taken from the plane, commissioned by a citizen’s watch group, showed long strips of bare earth along a 125-foot-wide right of way for the pipeline, and streams running brown with sediment.

A report and photographs from Mountain Valley Watch, which was formed to monitor pipeline construction when it began nearly three years ago, was submitted Wednesday to the State Water Control Board.

“Let’s get some grass growing on dirt that has been sitting there for 18 months,” Kirk Bowers, a professional engineer who is one of the founders of Mountain Valley Watch, said during a public comment period of the board’s meeting.

Bowers and about 15 other speakers were critical of what they called two failures: Mountain Valley’s attempts to control muddy runoff from its linear construction zone along steep mountain slopes, and the efforts of state regulators to protect the natural resources in the pipeline’s path.

“The harm done to the waters of Southwest Virginia could have been halted by you three years ago,” longtime pipeline opponent Mara Robbins told the board.