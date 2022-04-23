Panel discusses need for foster parents in Roanoke region

A Roanoke-based nonprofit held a panel discussion Saturday on the positive impact foster parents can have on a child’s life, while emphasizing the growing need for them in the Roanoke Valley.

The panel at the Melrose Branch library consisted of foster parents, a local pastor who grew up in the foster system and employees from nonprofit DePaul Community Resources' main office in Roanoke, the agency that put on the event.

DePaul works, in part, as an intermediary of sorts between foster parents and Social Services, offering a variety of services and help for those who are or are interested in becoming foster parents, according to Jamie Snead, DePaul’s vice president of marketing and development.

“Sometimes kids don’t have a home or they need a more therapeutic home, which is what DePaul does. They [Social Services] will contract with us,” she said. “So while we are a nonprofit … we essentially become like a government contractor in that situation.”

The discussion kicked off with Sean Burch, the pastor at Spirit of Unity Baptist Church in Roanoke County and site manager for Roanoke City Public School 21st Century Afterschool Program, talking about his time growing up in the foster system in and around Washington, D.C.

Burch, 40, said he was found on the balcony of a hotel with his brothers when he was just a small child, and credited some of his success in life to the foster parents who helped raise him during his formidable years.

He stayed in the system until graduating from college, and said while life was hard growing up, especially when it came to finding his identity, his experiences ultimately led to him wanting to give back to children experiencing the same things he went through.

“I realized my story was not damaging, nor was I damaged goods,” Burch said. “But I am a living document, a resource to where I can go through my past to help find solutions to problems today.”

He also noted that for individuals who want to help kids in the foster care system, but don’t necessarily feel ready for the responsibility of full-time custody, can find other ways to help, like mentoring and getting involved in the wide range of programs available to kids in need.

As of March 1, 2022, the Virginia Department of Social Services reports there are 355 children in foster care in Roanoke city, Salem and the counties of Roanoke, Botetourt, and Craig, according to a DePaul news release. Of these children, 48 reside in treatment facilities and have spent a total of 32,140 days outside of a family home.

Employees from DePaul also noted the need for foster parents for Black children in the region.

In 2020, Black children represented 14% of the total child population in Virginia but 27% of all kids in foster care, according to DePaul.

“When finding loving homes for youth entering foster care, ensuring that their cultural needs are met is essential to their well-being. One of the ways to accomplish this is by keeping youth in the same community and with foster parents and/or kinship caregivers who reflect their values and identity,” the release states.

One panel member from DePaul said those interested in fostering children shouldn't worry about not knowing or understanding the culture of children from different ethnic groups or backgrounds.

"All you have to do is love them," she said. "We can teach you the rest."

