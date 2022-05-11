Parent company of Roanoke Gas records $29.6 million impairment on pipeline

Construction of the often-delayed and increasingly expensive Mountain Valley Pipeline has left its mark on the balance sheet of the corporate parent of Roanoke Gas Co.

In a conference call Wednesday to discuss second-quarter earnings, RGC Resources reported an impairment charge of about $29.6 million related to the investment by one of the company's subsidiaries, RGC Midstream, in the natural gas pipeline.

RGC Midstream is a 1% partner in the $6.6 billion joint venture, which will expand the supply of two existing natural gas pipelines to the customers of Roanoke Gas, another subsidiary of RGC Resources.

The $29.6 million impairment is essentially a write-down of the value of the company's role in Mountain Valley, which has been hampered by legal challenges from environmental groups. Since work on the pipeline began in 2018, the cost has nearly doubled and completion has been delayed by four years.

RGC Resources President and CEO Paul Nester said the after-tax impairment loss reduces the pipeline's $66 million value to the company by about 60%.

Other partners in the project have recorded larger impairments – commensurate with their more expansive stakes in the 303-mile interstate pipeline – with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, following a series of setbacks that include a federal appeals court's rejection of two key Mountain Valley permits earlier this year.

Neither RGC's original investment nor the impairment will impact the rates paid by Roanoke Gas's 63,000-some customers in the Roanoke and New River valleys, Nester said.

Generally, an impairment loss occurs when the fair market value of a company-owned asset falls below its recorded value, decreasing net income, according to Dana Garner, an assistant professor in Virginia Tech's Pamplin College of Business.

In its SEC filing, RGC Resources listed a net loss of about $24 million for the quarter that ended March 31, reflecting the first Mountain Valley-related impairment that it has reported.

Pipeline opponents – who cite the environmental damage caused by construction as well as the finished project's contribution to climate change – say its investors should abandon a failing venture.

But Nester said Wednesday that RGC continues to support a pipeline that is nearly completed. He said that an additional source of fuel is needed for the Roanoke region and that Mountain Valley would relieve a shortage caused by geopolitical events and help bring prices down.

"The Roanoke Valley, the commonwealth of Virginia and the United States need the Mountain Valley Pipeline more than ever," he said.

"We are really troubled by the fact that area businesses and residential customers have been and will continue to be forced to absorb elevated natural gas costs," he said in the conference call.

Through March 31, RGC Midstream has invested $55.3 million in the pipeline. Another $10 million is needed for completion, Nester said.

Excluding the impairment, underlying net income grew by 6.5% in the second quarter for RGC Resources, which the company attributed to its investment in infrastructure replacement programs, steady customer growth and a significant increase in natural gas use by an industry it serves.

The most recent setback for Mountain Valley, which would transport 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas through the Roanoke and New River valleys, came earlier with year at the hands of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Citing environmental concerns, the Fourth Circuit rejected two government approvals, one that allowed the pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest in Giles and Montgomery counties and the other a finding that endangered species would not be jeopardized along the line's route from northern West Virginia to Southside Virginia, where it will connect with an existing pipeline.

Last week, Mountain Valley said it would seek new permits, which will increase the cost from $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion and extend a projected completion date from this summer to the second half of next year.

It is not unusual for a publicly-traded company to record impairments, according to Michelle Hagadorn, a professor and associate chair of the Business Administration and Economics Department at Roanoke College.

"Impairment losses can occur for a variety of reasons: physical damage to the asset, a permanent reduction in market value, legal issues against the asset, and early asset disposal," she wrote in an email.

But success is far from guaranteed, as evidenced by the pipeline's eight-year history of regulatory and legal obstacles.

"There are ongoing, and potential future legal and regulatory matters related to MVP, any of which could affect the ability to complete or operate the project," RGC said in its SEC filing.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.