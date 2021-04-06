Parents call on Montgomery County school district to improve anti-racist policies

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The CSUSB center, citing FBI data, also reported that anti-Asian hate crime incidents have steadily increased since 2015, going from just over 100 that year to just under 200 in 2019. That gradual increase started after years of overall decline since at least 1996.

Deborah Wen-Hwei Carlier, a parent who also addressed Montgomery County School Board Tuesday night, pointed to former President Donald Trump’s controversial references to the coronavirus as the “China virus” and “Kung Flu,” two descriptions that Carlier said certainly served to fuel anti-Asian sentiment. Carlier, however, said racist bullying of Asian children far precedes the pandemic.

“Asians in America are tired of being viewed as the perpetual foreigner,” said Carlier, who referenced her own experiences with race-driven bullying. “As a second generation Chinese-American, I know the emotional trauma one goes through when being bullied.

Carlier called on the district to invite Asian parents and students to participate in the process of healing the racial tensions.

“Please don’t make them invisible in this process,” she said. “We are tired of being invisible and we are tired of being assigned the role of the quiet model minority.”