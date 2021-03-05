 Skip to main content
Parkway rangers searching for missing man near Roanoke River Overlook
The National Park Service has launched a search for a missing Bedford County man who was last known to have been by the Roanoke River Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Brent Gibson, 26, has been missing since at least Wednesday, when his vehicle was found at the overlook, officials indicated.

He's described as a white man standing 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds.

Anyone who might have seen or talked with him is urged to call the dispatch center for parkway rangers at 828-298-2491.

Multiple local agencies are assisting in the search. No other information was immediately released.

