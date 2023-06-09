Mount Tabor Ruritan Club is seeking participants for the 35th Annual Blacksburg 4th of July Parade. The deadline to sign up is Wednesday, June 28.

This year’s theme is “Blacksburg – A Special Place for 225 Years.” A wide variety of entries are eligible to take part, including floats, bicycles, wagons, marchers, walkers, antique/classic cars, Jeeps, trucks, fire engines, Scouts, bands, sports teams and more.

The parade heads out at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, from Eheart Street, runs through downtown on Main Street, and ends on Alumni Mall, near the Virginia Tech Drillfield. Participants will need to line up on Eheart Street by 1:30 p.m. Details will be emailed in advance, and Mount Tabor club members will be on hand to assist with the line-up.

An entry form can be found by going to the Facebook page at /MtTaborRuritan, going to the event listing, and clicking on the link provided: https://forms.gle/J2ib2rKXVQzfZRzNA.

For additional information, text Parade Chairman Gavin Faulkner at 540-449-6178.

- The Roanoke Times