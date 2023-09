William Barger Jr. died at the scene of the 12:55 p.m. crash just west of Fredericksburg Road. He was not wearing a seat belt, state police said.

The driver, Edward A. Mitchell, 59, of Scottsburg, Indiana, was uninjured. He was driving a GMC Denali on I-64 toward Lexington when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned, police said. Mitchell was wearing a seat belt.