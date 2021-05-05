Passenger rail coming to the New River Valley

CHRISTIANSBURG — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Virginia has reached an agreement with Norfolk Southern to extend passenger rail to the New River Valley and increase the intercity service from Roanoke to the Northeast Corridor.

Called the Western Rail Initiative, the deal includes $257.2 million toward an array of infrastructure improvements and the acquisition of right-of-way and track. Of that amount, $38.2 million will be for the state’s acquisition of right-of-way and track from Norfolk Southern for just under 29 miles of the Virginian Line from the Salem Crossovers west of Roanoke to Merrimac.

The remaining $219 million will be for infrastructure improvements by Norfolk Southern and the state along the corridor. Of that amount, $36.5 million is for Roanoke Yard improvements; $131.5 million for infrastructure improvements along the U.S. Route 29/Interstate 81 corridor; and $51 million by the state for improvements between Salem and Christiansburg.

The Salem to Christiansburg improvements include signaling and track upgrades and an investment in a maintenance facility, passenger platform and station.

