Passenger rail service on track to return to the New River Valley

“With Virginia Tech and Radford [University], I think you’ll see a lot of students take advantage of our rail,” he said.

Northam’s comments about student ridership echoes one of the objectives of the New River Valley rail project. The governor, along with a few others, said it will also boost tourism and is expected to have an annual economic impact of $2 billion for the region.

The announcement comes more than a month after Northam signed legislation authorizing the creation of the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority, an entity that will allow a number of regional partners to share in the cost of building and maintaining a train station.

Among the other details shared Wednesday is a plan for the state to partner with New River Valley rail authority to fund the construction of a station building, parking and roadway access to the station.

The rail authority is slated to include representation from all the local governing bodies in Montgomery County and will be open to the entities across the greater New River Valley, including those in Giles County and even New River Community College.

The infrastructure improvements are expected to be complete by 2025. Afterward, two Northeast Corridor round trips will be extended from Roanoke to Christiansburg.