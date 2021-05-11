Passenger seriously injured in weekend crash near Troutville

Atkinson, her family’s eldest child with a total of six younger brothers, is expected to be under hospital care for more than a month.

She sustained traumatic injury to her abdomen in the impact of the crash, broken bones in her back and her face and a partially deflated lung, among other injuries, Hill said.

The results of her most recent surgeries have been positive, Hill said. She’ll be back in the operating room again Wednesday.

“It’s so hard to see my daughter like this,” said Hill, who described Atkinson as someone who brings sunshine into the lives of others. “She’s special to a lot of people.”

A wide network of community has rallied to support Atkinson and her family as she works to heal. Meal trains, donations and messages of love have enveloped the family.

A GoFundMe created to help with the extensive medical bills that will be faced quickly raised $10,000.

Hill and her family are the type of kindhearted people who others could always count on in their hour of need, said family friend Rachel Murphy Lawson of Glenvar.