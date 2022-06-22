Passenger van crash ties up U.S. 460 traffic near Blacksburg

Multiple 15-passenger vans were involved in a wreck Wednesday that tied up U.S. 460 near Blacksburg, Montgomery County officials said.

A post on the county emergency services Facebook page said that people had been taken from the scene for medical care but gave no indication of the extent of injuries or how many people were injured.

The Facebook post said that at midday eastbound U.S. 460, which bypasses Blacksburg, was closed between the Prices Fork Road and Southgate Drive exits. The westbound lanes were backed up, the Facebook post said.

At 1:30 p.m., ramps from Prices Fork Road in Blacksburg onto both east- and westbound of U.S. 460 were closed.

The only other details given about the crash was that besides the vans, it involved a sedan.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Crews from Blacksburg's rescue squad, fire department and police department were on the scene, along with deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Facebook post said.

This article will be updated.

