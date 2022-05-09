Past weekend's showers are next weekend's showers; dry, mild days in between for Roanoke/NRV

Mother's Day in Roanoke felt more like a typical early March or late November day, with the the third coolest May 8 high temperature in 110 years of weather records at 56 degrees. That was brought to us courtesy of the same upper-level low that triggered Friday storms and Saturday showers, and may yet again trigger Friday and Saturday showers.

In the meantime, its stalling spin offshore will bring pleasant weather to the Roanoke and New River valleys on cool, dry northeast winds. We'll see cool mornings in the 40s (some 30s in outlying areas) and mild to warm afternoon highs in the 68-75 range, nudging a little closer to 80 by midweek. Humidity levels will be low, with dew points in the 40s and only slowly climbing this week, so it will feel perhaps a little cooler than it really is on sunny afternoons.

The low has been left stranded as a series of changes in the upper-air pattern across the Northern Hemisphere will cause a western U.S. jet stream trough to dig deeper and thereby induce a ridge of high pressure over the central and northeastern U.S. to intensify leading to unseasonably hot temperatures in those regions not too far away from us. The low is blocked and can't move east or north due to high pressure, largely cut off from any upper-air flow that would move it. So it will wobble and dawdle a few hundred miles off the East Coast, and that will keep us the cool, dry north to northeast flow on its backside.

It is possible that the upper-level low may even spawn enough surface circulation to make an attempt at forming a tropical system, though sea surface temperatures are generally a bit too cool to fully support one. A "subtropical" storm blending tropical (fed by energy from evaporation of warm ocean water) and baroclinic (energized by atmospheric boundaries) elements could possibly form and even garner the name Alex. This appears unlikely at this time, but not a zero chance.

Whether or not it becomes subtropical, the low will eventually be forced to back up to the west over the Carolinas or Georgia. When that happens by Friday and Saturday, it will again spread moisture for some showers into our region.

It may be kind of getting old to have rainy Saturdays, and there are still a few days for this to sort out a little differently, but for now, it looks like what we are headed for again, brought to you by the exact same storm system that brought this past weekend's rain.

Early next week, the low will finally quit being a player in our weather as a west-to-east moving cold front sweeps what's left of it out to sea for good.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

