Patrons, coworkers savor sweet memories of Roanoke's Krispy Kreme lady

“She was just one of the most good-hearted people you could ever meet,” Diomedi said. “There was nowhere that you could go that people didn’t know Miss Anne ... She was the face of the doughnut shop.”

Faries, born Phyllis “Anne” Conner, had been a homemaker for many years when she decided to jump back into the workforce and found her niche at the doughnut counter, where customers and co-workers alike came to see her as a second mother and grandmother.

“Everybody loved her,” said Michele Braun, who worked with Faries for more than 20 years. “She just brightened up people’s days. Everyone would ask for her.”

The people, in return, were what Faries loved about working at the Krispy Kreme. She greeted everyone with a smile, and listened with a supportive ear to all who wanted to talk about their day.

Even a grumpy glazed doughnut seeker could count on a kind word. Those were the people who needed it most, Faries said.

One bit of kindness could turn someone else’s whole outlook around, she used to tell people, and you could be that person for them.

“That’s the way she looked at things,” said Diomedi, whose family became lifelong friends with Faries and her family.