Patterson Avenue halfway house approved by council

A halfway house for people who have undergone treatment for drug and alcohol addiction will operate on Patterson Avenue, following Roanoke City Council’s approval earlier this week.
The council voted 6-1 to allow Morning Rays LLC to house up to 16 clients at a time inside a house at 1801 Patterson Ave. S.W. The council approved rezoning changes despite some opposition from residents in the Mountain View, Hurt Park and West End neighborhoods near the house.
Jordana Anderson, a social worker who co-owns Morning Rays with Dr. Kunal Joshi, told council members that the need for transitional housing is critical for people coming out of drug treatment.
“We see that housing is the primary obstacle to achieving any kind of stability in the recovery process,” said Anderson, who also owns an outpatient counseling service at 706 Campbell Ave. S.W. for people with drug addictions and other mental health needs.
In its rezoning request, Morning Rays said that the house will “provide structure and guidance for people who have come out of a substance abuse treatment facility or who are currently being treated for a substance use disorder and who meet the criteria for low intensity treatment and housing.”
Some neighbors worry that a halfway house will blunt the progress in the West End and Mountain View neighborhoods, which have seen more investment and renovations along blocks that had become multifamily rental properties over the decades.
Michael Stamper, who bought a house on Patterson Avenue four years ago where he and his wife currently live, told the council during the public comment period that a halfway house would have a negative impact on the neighborhood.
“I’ve seen the neighborhood grow in a positive manner, and having a halfway house in this neighborhood was definitely a roadblock to further development of this part of the neighborhood in a positive way,” Stamper said.
Other neighbors sent emails to the city council that echoed fears that revitalization efforts in the area could be hampered.
Anderson told the council that Morning Ways would seek to be a good neighbor and “beautify” the property. She said that she grew up in that area and owns other nearby house.
“We are truly trying to bring in something that would benefit the area,” Anderson said.
She said that she understood that clients who would stay at the house might not be a “palatable population to work with” to neighbors, but that she “really feel[s] the need is there” to help people with addictions and who need to reintegrate into society.
Residents in the neighborhood were also concerned that the halfway house will be similar to another group home a block away on Patterson, but the owner of that property agreed to request rezoning to mixed-use as part of Morning Rays’ application, which would preclude a halfway house from operating there.
Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb and council members Bill Bestpitch, Michelle Davis, Anita Price and Trish White-Boyd voted to approve the rezoning. Vivian Sanchez-Jones voted no.
Roanoke has seen an increase in demand for housing for people undergoing addiction treatment, as an epidemic of opioid, methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs has swept Southwest Virginia. Such residences often ignite conflicts with neighbors who are opposed to such facilities opening in residential neighborhoods.
Last month, residents of Oakwood Drive in Southwest Roanoke filed a petition in circuit court against the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals decision to allow a rehab house operate on that residential street.
In other council business on Monday:
- The council approved one-time $500 bonus to employees of the city’s Sheriff’s Office with funds provided by the state’s Compensation Board. The recent General Assembly special session approved the money, which will be paid to sheriff’s employees on Dec. 1.
