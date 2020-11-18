Patterson Avenue halfway house approved by council

Michael Stamper, who bought a house on Patterson Avenue four years ago where he and his wife currently live, told the council during the public comment period that a halfway house would have a negative impact on the neighborhood.

“I’ve seen the neighborhood grow in a positive manner, and having a halfway house in this neighborhood was definitely a roadblock to further development of this part of the neighborhood in a positive way,” Stamper said.

Other neighbors sent emails to the city council that echoed fears that revitalization efforts in the area could be hampered.

Anderson told the council that Morning Ways would seek to be a good neighbor and “beautify” the property. She said that she grew up in that area and owns other nearby house.

“We are truly trying to bring in something that would benefit the area,” Anderson said.

She said that she understood that clients who would stay at the house might not be a “palatable population to work with” to neighbors, but that she “really feel[s] the need is there” to help people with addictions and who need to reintegrate into society.