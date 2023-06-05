For 37 years, and only missing 2020 due to COVID, guests have merged onto the Pearisburg Community Center front lawn and surrounding ball fields to enjoy the annual Festival in the Park (originally “Festival Around Town”).

On Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, Pearisburg Festival in the Park celebrates its 38th anniversary of bringing carnival rides, live entertainment, special activities, vendors, crafters and more to this Giles County community.

Kickoff ceremonies start at 6 p.m. Friday with the Mayor’s welcome and the National Anthem, to be performed by Judy Richardson. This year’s Pearisburg Festival dedication will also take place as part of the opening ceremonies.

For Friday night only, wristbands are available for unlimited ride admission. Wristbands can be purchased in advance from the Pearisburg Town Hall for $18. They will also be sold at the festival for $20.

Friday night also features an ‘80s Trivia Contest, and attendees are invited to dress for the decade! As the first night of the festival wraps up, Kids in America will take the stage from 8 to 11 p.m. This high-energy, power-packed, ultra-fun six-piece band pays tribute to all genres from the totally awesome 1980s. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and come prepared to dance along!

A full day of festival fun on Saturday begins with Dance Motion at 9:30 a.m. Giles County School of Dance preforms at 11 a.m. Tron Nation returns to Festival at midday and will be available for pictures until 2 p.m. Guests can also get autographs from WWE Hall of Famer The Boogie Woogie Man Jimmy Valiant both Friday evening and Saturday. Games and rides will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. A variety of bands will provide live entertainment from afternoon into evening (see info box). Plus, fireworks will happen on Saturday night.

In addition to great food, vendors, rides and music, festivalgoers can enjoy the 2023 Pearisburg Festival in the Park Car Show on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the ball field portion of the Community Center grounds. Exhibitors can register on the day of the event until noon (the fee is $20), and there will be prizes and awards! This year’s Car Show is being organized by and is supporting the Cancer Kids and Christmas.

For anyone concerned about parking, there will be free shuttle service offered for the entire duration of the Pearisburg Festival in the Park this year, both Friday and Saturday. Those planning to attend the festival may park behind the courthouse, ride the shuttle and be dropped off right at the front lawn of the Pearisburg Community Center. The shuttle will make continuous loops and those planning to ride shouldn’t have to wait more than 10-15 minutes. The shuttle will run as long as necessary after the festival shuts down to get everyone back to their vehicles, but if anyone has any questions they can ask the driver.

What an awesome two days of community spirit, family fun, live music and great food! For more information on the festival, please contact the Pearisburg Town Office at 540-921-1222 or find more Facebook at www.facebook.com/PearisburgFestivalinthePark.

- Submitted by Cora Gnegy