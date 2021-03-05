Pearisburg native and combat veteran to challenge Hurst in 12th District

"I want to bring that back to the forefront," he said.

Ballard criticized Hurst for being absent from the rural parts of the district.

"He has been pandering to Northern Virginia, and he hasn't even been present in Southwest Virginia," Ballard said. "And only now that he's facing a strong challenge from me is he even focusing on Southwest Virginia. And that's all for selfish reasons."

Ballard pointed to his 12-year Army career and his experience as an attorney, both as a Judge Advocate's General and now in private practice in Pearisburg as selling points.

"I spent 12 years on active duty; I had four deployments to the Middle East. I was in Afghanistan, Iraq, various other parts of the Middle East with a special operations unit. So I bring some of those leadership lessons from the military into the campaign," Ballard said. "And that's how I'll approach being a delegate for the district. I'll be a leader, not a follower.

"I'm a lawyer, so I think I will be able to understand the issues, perhaps more so than Mr. Hurst, who I think just engages in surface-level readings and understandings of the bills," Ballard said.

Ballard said he has been studying Hurst's legislation and would like to debate him on the issues — if Hurst is willing.