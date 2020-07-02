A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in downtown Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
The woman’s injuries didn’t appear life-threatening, police said. The incident was reported around 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Second Street.
The driver remained on scene and was cooperative, said Sgt. W.D. Wood. No charges were immediately filed.
