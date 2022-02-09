Pedestrian killed, another struck in Botetourt County I-81 ramp collision

Two pedestrians were struck early Wednesday on an I-81 entrance ramp in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.
One of the men was killed in the collision, authorities said, and the other was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on a southbound ramp near Troutville that connects U.S. 220 to I-81. Investigators said the pedestrians were walking in the roadway when a 2014 Jeep Wrangler merged onto the ramp and hit them.
The state police were still working Wednesday morning to identify the man who was killed. The investigation into the crash was ongoing.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
