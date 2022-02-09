 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pedestrian killed, another struck in Botetourt County I-81 ramp collision

  • 0

Two pedestrians were struck early Wednesday on an I-81 entrance ramp in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.

One of the men was killed in the collision, authorities said, and the other was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on a southbound ramp near Troutville that connects U.S. 220 to I-81. Investigators said the pedestrians were walking in the roadway when a 2014 Jeep Wrangler merged onto the ramp and hit them.

The state police were still working Wednesday morning to identify the man who was killed. The investigation into the crash was ongoing.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Does marijuana prevent COVID-19?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert