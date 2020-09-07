Pedestrian killed early Monday on Hershberger Road

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident early Monday on Hershberger Road.
Roanoke police responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of Hershberger Road NW and found a woman lying in the road. She was pronounced dead on scene.
According to police, the woman and another man were in the road when a car driving east hit the woman and fled the area. The man with her was not injured.
Witnesses described the car to officers, who later located it at Piedmont Park. The driver has still not been found.
No one has been arrested in connection to this incident, but police said they are still investigating.
